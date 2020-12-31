2 NFL Teams Linked To Ohio State QB Justin Fields

The Spun

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at Michigan State.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and they are widely expected to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But who will go after Lawrence?

For most of the college football season, the analysts have projected that Justin Fields will go No. 2 or No. 3 overall. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes star’s stock appears to have slipped in recent weeks. ESPN’s latest top 10 has Fields at No. 9, with another quarterback – BYU’s Zach Wilson – ranked ahead of him.

One former NFL executive isn’t buying this, though.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, a former executive in the Dolphins’ organization, believes that both Miami and New York are in play for Fields.

“If Justin Fields plays great over the next couple of weeks, he’ll be in the conversation both in Miami and at the Jets,” the former NFL executive said this week.

Fields will be on the big stage this week, as No. 3 Ohio State is scheduled to face No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Tigers is scheduled for after 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

The winner of that game will move on to the national championship game, where either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Notre Dame will await.


