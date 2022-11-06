Justin Fields Getting Major Praise For His Performance Sunday

Justin Fields was electric in the first half of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

His confidence has been through the roof over the last few weeks and it showed when he completed 11-of-15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He also had a quarterback rating of 128.9 and had six carries for 54 yards.

He has the Bears in a decent position to win this game as they're only down by four at halftime (21-17).

The Bears would get to 4-5 if they're able to come back in this one. It would come just two weeks after they blew out the New England Patriots in Foxborough, 33-14.

So far this season, Fields has thrown for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns as he tries to show the Bears that he's the quarterback of the future.

This game is currently being regionally televised by CBS.