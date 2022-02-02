Justin Fields Gives His First Impression Of New Head Coach Matt Eberflus

Bears quarterback of the future Justin Fields was drafted by Chicago’s Ryan and Matt regime, and now he’s ready for a clean and fresh start with a new set of Matt and Ryan.

From Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy to Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, Fields says he’s looking forward to next season from what he’s seen of the pair so far.

Matt Eberflus: Bears are "building the offense around" Justin Fieldshttps://t.co/t2CloZdLwp pic.twitter.com/GaXxYUUotG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 1, 2022

“I really just like the way he carries himself, just his demeanor,” Fields said of Eberflus. “He’s confident when he talks, he knows what he wants to do, he has a plan set in stone, and I’m just ready to lead with him and just get ready for next year.”

In 10 starts this season, the numbers weren’t great for Ohio State product. Completing just 59 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns to double-digit interceptions.

But Fields showed occasional flashes and made some dynamic plays with his legs. Rushing for 420 yards and a pair of scores.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: "If I see my guy on the ground, I'm running over there, getting him up… I don't know if I saw that enough on tape… If you see something cheap.. you need to set the tone that that's not gonna happen." He's gonna like Jenkins.pic.twitter.com/JjMm7ZCKLl — Dave (@runbackdave) February 2, 2022

The development of Justin Fields will be key to Eberflus and Poles remaining in the Windy City. But for right now, things are looking up for the Chicago Bears.