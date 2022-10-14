Justin Fields Has Honest Reaction To Bears Heartbreaking Loss

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears fell to 2-4 last night with a tough loss to the Washington Commanders. Fields emerged worse for wear after taking five sacks and a ton of big hits from the Washington defense.

However, Fields isn't anticipating that the pain he suffered at the hands of Washington will affect him next week. He said while he's still hurting, he's got a long weekend to rest.

“I’m hurting pretty good, but we’ve got a long weekend so I’ve got time to heal up,” Fields said, via NFL.com.

As for the game - a 12-7 loss - Fields admitted that everyone on the team was unhappy. On a personal note, he said that he's "tired of being almost there" and getting close but not close enough.

“Everybody’s mad. Nobody’s happy about this loss,” Fields said. “We always get told that we are almost there, almost there. Me personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close.”

Justin Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He actually had a chance to win the game late, but his fourth-and-goal completion to Darnell Mooney was inches short of the goalline.

It's been an incredibly rough second season for Fields, who is on pace to throw for under 2,500 yards this season and has been sacked a league-high 23 times.

With tough games against the Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins all coming up, things may get worse before they get better.

Can Fields turn the season around?