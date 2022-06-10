Justin Fields Home Run Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball while being chased by Marcell Harris #36 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bears quarterback Justin Fields absolutely whacked a ball out of Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Fields was taking batting practice earlier in the day and after he smoked this baseball, his teammates started going crazy.

Here's a look at the hit:

Bears fans were quick to react to it on social media.

"My QB hitting homers out professional ballparks. We are not the same," one fan tweeted.

If Fields can use that strength on the football field this upcoming season, then the Bears would very well be a lot better.

He struggled as a rookie under Matt Nagy after finishing with 1,870 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He'll now have a new coaching staff coaching him as Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy were hired over the offseason as head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

There is no doubt Fields will be invited back to Wrigley, especially after putting on a show for his teammates.