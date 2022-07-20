Justin Fields Improved Every Game: NFL World Reacts

In his rookie NFL season, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the benefit of working with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters.

Fields started 10 games for the Bears in 2021, notching a 2-8 overall record as QB1. But during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Peters explained that the young QB improved in every single game he played this past season.

"Once he gets the offensive line set, that guy is going to be special. He can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make," Peters said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these telling comments from the two-time All-Pro tackle.

"I think everyone knows this. Justin has it, to me it’s about consistency and health. People don’t agree, but whatever proper coaching can fix most of his cons," one fan wrote.

"Feels like this endorsement is a special one for JF. It’s easy to get caught up in the bias/hope for CHI to finally get a star QB but for this to come from Peters is big imo. (Yeah they’re prob friends but Peters doesn’t have to hype up the 23yo JF, real recognize real)," another added.

"I have 0 faith the Bears will ever get him an offensive line," another said.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft, played his first NFL season under head coach Matt Nagy. This year, he'll suit up with former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus at the helm.

Fields and the Bears will look to launch their improved season with a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on September 11.