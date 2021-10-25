NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday.

Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4.

Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating outing yet. The Bears quarterback completed 22 of 32 passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Fields had two other turnovers, as well.

The first-year quarterback had a troubling admission following the game. Fields admitted that he threw one of his interceptions because someone in his headset told him to snap the ball, believing the Bucs had 12 players on the field.

They did not, so the interception stood.

Yikes.

On the first INT, Justin Fields quick snapped the ball because they told him in his headset the Bucs had 12 players on the field. He thought it was a free play. Second week in a row that has happened. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 24, 2021

That’s a pretty bad indictment of the coaching staff, if someone is telling you to snap the ball because of an incorrect 12-men observation.

“Wait, and there was 11!? He’s telling the world this staff needs to go!” one fan wrote.

“Is this rock bottom? Are we there?” another fan added.

“Like how does this s–t happen? I can’t remember another time where I’ve seen a QB throw an interception after mistakenly believing they had a free play and it’s happened to Fields 2 weeks in a row. How about not throwing it up for grabs unless you see a yellow flag on the field,” one fan added.

Criticism has been mounting for head coach Matt Nagy and the rest of the Bears staff.

There’s absolutely zero reason Matt Nagy should go to bed tomorrow night with a job. — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) October 24, 2021

Chicago will look to turn things around next weekend, when the Bears host the 49ers at Soldier Field.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.