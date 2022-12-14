Justin Fields Isn't Practicing Today - Here's Why

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was not available for practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed illness.

That being said, head coach Matt Eberflus expects the second-year QB to be ready to play this weekend.

"He's feeling better every single day," Eberflus said, per team insider Courtney Cronin.

Fields returned in Week 13 after missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury. This past weekend, he had the Bears' bye week to get some extra recovery time.

Fields has stepped up his game in Year 2 — particularly in the run game. The former first-round pick leads all quarterbacks with 905 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through 12 games.

If Fields is unable to go this weekend, Nathan Peterman is next up on the Bears' depth chart.

The Bears have a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.