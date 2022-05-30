Justin Fields Makes His Opinion On Bears Wideouts Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Allen Robinson may have left the building, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still confident in Chicago's receiving core.

Fans in the Midway have been very vocal this offseason about the team's lack of perimeter weapons.

However, in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Fields admitted that while Bears don't have any big name receivers, they're more than capable of putting points on the board.

Telling BR's Scott Polacek:

We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough.

The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.

The Bears go into the season with Darnell Mooney as the team's No. 1 option.

With Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and third-rounder Velus Jones making up the rest of the group.