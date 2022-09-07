Justin Fields Named A Captain: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon the Chicago Bears announced the team's captains for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Fans immediately noticed that star linebacker Roquan Smith was selected as a captain - even though he requested a trade this offseason. Fellow defensive star Robert Quinn, also listed as a possible trade candidate, was also named captain.

As for the offense, lineman Cody Whitehair earned captaincy as well. The biggest name, however, came when former Ohio State star Justin Fields was named captain.

In just his second year with the team, he obviously made a major impact on the coaching staff. Fans loved to see the news.

"There’s a C on my qbs chest," one fan said with a few proud crying emojis included.

"THATS MY MF QB PUT A DAMN C ON HIS CHEST," another fan said.

Fields struggled during his rookie season, but could be in for a big year if the offensive line can protect him.