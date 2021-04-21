Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and top NFL Draft prospect Justin Fields has reportedly been managing epilepsy, according to a report from the NFL Network on Wednesday.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that Fields has informed teams that he has been managing the neurological disorder. It reportedly runs in his family and he is expected to outgrow it over time – if not already.

“Justin Fields has been taking his medication, and has not had any recent issues. It’s possible he may have already outgrown the illness,” Rapoport reported.

While anything neurological-related can sound scary and serious, it does not seem like this is something that should impact Fields’ ability to perform at the next level. It clearly did not impact his ability to thrive at the college level, where he was one of the best players in the country.

Pelissero noted that another notable NFL player has battled the disorder.

“Justin Fields wouldn’t be the first NFL player to excel while managing epilepsy. Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca took medication to control seizures throughout his career. Fields was diagnosed years ago, and as long as he’s taking his medication, he has had no issues,” he reported.

It’s interesting that this news broke about a week before the NFL Draft. We’ll see if it ends up impacting Fields’ stock with NFL franchises ahead of the first round. He is projected to be one of the top players taken in next Thursday’s first round.

“The Justin Fields thing has been known to teams, and goes to highlight something I’ve been trying to get across for a few years. Very often we don’t know WHAT we don’t know…so making blanket statements about the league/teams being stupid really just makes you look silly,” NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.

Fields is widely expected to go inside the top 10.