Breaking: Justin Fields Announces NFL Draft Decision

Justin Fields has made it official.

The Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce his decision on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields, a junior, could return to Ohio State for one more season. However, in expected fashion, the All-American quarterback has declared for the NFL Draft.

“Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game I love at the highest level. Now, thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in a position to turn that dream into reality. And for that reason, I am foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Fields wrote.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation.”

Fields is considered by most to be the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class, behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is also considered a top prospect.

The Ohio State quarterback is coming off arguably the most-impressive two-year run in Buckeyes history. He led Ohio State to back-to-back College Football Playoff berths, losing to Alabama in the national title game this past season.

Fields will now take his talents to the NFL, where he’s expected to be a high first-round pick.