Justin Fields’ Pro Day Stats Compared To Notable Quarterback

Projected first-round quarterback Justin Fields put on quite the show at his pro day on Tuesday. While the Ohio State QB’s throwing session was the main focus of the day, he also put up some pretty impressive measurables.

Noting Fields’ impressive 40-yard dash time, Pro Football Focus compared the Buckeye star to former first-round pick Robert Griffen III.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 227 lbs, Fields essentially mirrors the former Baylor quarterback’s 6-foot-2, 223 lbs frame. Fields’ 40-yard dash time clocked in a 4.44 seconds. The only first-round QB to run a faster time since 2006 was RG3 with a 4.41-second time during the 2012 NFL Draft Combine.

Fields’ time will lock him in as one of the fastest quarterbacks available in this year’s draft.

Griffen was selected No. 2 overall behind consensus No. 1 pick Andrew Luck in the 2012 NFL Draft — yet another potential comparison for Fields.

For most of the 2020 season, Fields was widely considered the No. 2 quarterback behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence — especially after he threw 22/28 for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a College Football Playoff Semifinal win over the Tigers.

But, with rising doubts in his pass accuracy and ability to work through progressions, Fields has started to slide down the draft board as draft day approaches. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has likely taken over the No. 2 overall distinction and quarterbacks like Trey Lance and Mac Jones seem to have crept into contention with the Buckeye standout.

While Fields may not be quite as NFL ready as some other QBs in this year’s stacked class, he’s certainly worth an early first-round selection.

After his impressive pro day, the OSU quarterback outlined what he can bring to the next level.

“They’re going to get a leader,” Fields said. “They’re going to get a hard worker, tough player, a great person on and off the field and just an overall dedicated, passionate player that wants to be great. So that’s what they’ll get out of me.”