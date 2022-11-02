Justin Fields Reacts To Bears Trading For Chase Claypool

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears were very, very busy at the NFL trade deadline, moving star linebacker Roquan Smith and using the compensation to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And quarterback Justin Fields couldn't be happier.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fields said he was excited to bring the deep threat receiver into the fold. He praised Claypool for his physical feats and thanked the front office for trying to make the team better by bringing him in.

“I was excited, of course,” Fields said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a playmaker. Big body, athletic, fast, great 50/50 ball catcher... Any time you trade for a player like him, you’re just trying to make the team better.”

The 2022 season hasn't been Claypool's best. But he's still had plenty of moments where he has flashed his brilliance. He has 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown through eight games.

The timing of the Chase Claypool trade really couldn't be better. Chicago have seemingly found their offensive footing in the last few weeks and at 3-5 are within two wins of a potential Wild Card spot.

The Bears face a tough test this coming weekend against the Miami Dolphins followed by some more evenly matched opposition with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets after that.

With no bye week until Week 14 though, Claypool is going to have to learn on the move.

Will Claypool be a difference-maker for the Bears this year?