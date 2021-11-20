Justin Fields Reacts To Ohio State’s Impressive Performance Today

Heading into this afternoon’s game of the week between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State, fans from around the college football world were expecting a tightly-contested matchup. But so far, the game has been all about the Buckeyes.

At the end of the first quarter, Ohio State led its Big Ten opponent 21-0.

Former Buckeyes standout and current NFL rookie Justin Fields took to Twitter to react to Saturday’s outstanding performance from his alma mater.

“Too Easy,” he wrote.

Too Easy — Justin Fields (@justnfields) November 20, 2021

It truly has seemed easy for the Buckeyes this afternoon.

Through the first quarter, C.J. Stroud and his offense out-gained the Spartans 179 yards to 15. The Ohio State defense held Heisman-contending running back Kenneth Walker III and the Michigan State rushing attack to -1 yards on the ground.

Starting the second quarter with the ball, the Buckeyes quickly scored another touchdown — extending their lead to 28-0.

Ohio State now leads 42-0.

CJ Stroud’s first half:

🏈 23 completions

🏈 2 incompletions

🏈 5 touchdowns

🏈 330 yards It’s 42-0 Buckeyes and there’s still 5:30 to go in the first half! 😳😳#GamblingTwitter #MSUvsOSU #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/FGfMKhm2a7 — BestOdds (@BestOddsBets) November 20, 2021

This top-10 matchup has major College Football Playoff implications. If Ohio State continues this effort and wins in blowout fashion, its spot in the top four will be even further solidified.

Michigan State on the other hand is in not-so-good shape. After starting the year with an 8-0 record and earning a top-three ranking, the Spartans now looked primed to drop their second loss in three games.