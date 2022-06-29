Justin Fields Reportedly Locked In: NFL World Reacts

Justin Fields is poised for a big second season according to his Bears teammates.

Throughout camp, a number of players on Chicago's offense have noticed a difference in the young quarterback during his first full offseason.

With wide receiver Darnell Mooney telling Red Line Radio, "He's locked in... He's going to have a big year, for sure."

The NFL world reacted to Mooney's Justin Fields comments Wednesday.

"I’m betting on it," said one user. "He’s a better bet than Zach Wilson IMO."

"LETS GO JUSTIN," a fan replied in all-caps.

"Throwing to whom?" asked a Niners fan.

"Easy to take a big leap when he was so awful," said another.

"Yeah he’s locked in… to going 4-13," laughed another user.

"I'll take 'Useless off-season quotes' for 500, Alex."

"As a fan I wish we would shut up and just see what happens," commented a Chicago native.

"No he's not."

"He may be ready but the team is not," another replied.

"One of the easiest candidates for most improved player," another claimed. "Better coaching staff, focused as the starter, some games under his belt. I just hope he stays healthy!"

After some rookie struggles, hopefully Fields can prove to the league why the Bears traded up for him.