Justin Fields Reveals His Message For Big Ten Commissioner

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared on ESPN Radio on Monday morning to discuss the petition he created on Sunday.

Fields, one of the top college football players in the country, created a petition for the Big Ten, asking the league to reverse course on the 2020 season. The Big Ten announced last week that the football season is being pushed back to 2021, at the earliest.

During his appearance on ESPN Radio, Fields sent a message to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“My biggest message to them is really just get them to realize how bad our players want to play and the guys who have come back from their fifth year or injury,” Fields said on ESPN. “We owe it to those guys the most. I’ve seen the work they put in and how much they care about.”

Fields’ petition received more than 200,00 signatures in 12 hours on Sunday. As of Monday morning, it has north of 220,000 signatures.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to see this changing anything, but you have to respect Fields for trying.