Justin Fields Reveals How He Celebrated Being Named Bears Starting QB

Rookie first-round pick Justin Fields has been named the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback.

After weeks of Matt Nagy insisting that Andy Dalton was the team’s QB1 as long as he’s healthy, the Bears head coach has finally caved and promoted the former Ohio State standout. This move came in conjunction with the announcement that Dalton returned to the practice field fully healthy on Wednesday.

Coach Nagy announced that Justin Fields will be our starter going forward. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2021

During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fields said that he was home with his parents on Tuesday night when he got the news. His family wanted to go out and celebrate, but the 22-year-old quarterback decided to respond to the news with the passion and mentality that has already endeared himself to the Bears faithful in his young career.

While his family went out, Fields stayed at home and watched film with his dog.

Fields got the opportunity for his first NFL start in Week 3 as Dalton dealt with a knee injury. His league debut didn’t go quite as he hoped, notching an abysmal offensive performance with just 47 yards of total offense for his team.

It was his bounce-back performance in a 24-14 win over the Lions that helped him land the starting job though. Despite throwing his second pick of the year, Fields showed the ability to move the ball downfield with 209 yards on 11/17 passing.

The rookie QB will look to continue these steady improvements during a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.