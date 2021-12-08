Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1.

The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.

Justin Fields is back from his ribs fracture and returning as the Bears’ QB1: “I feel good. I’ll be ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/BR0oJacFzO — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 8, 2021

Per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Fields told reporters “I feel good. I’ll be ready to play.”

With just a handful of games to go, the development of the Bears’ first round pick remains a key goal in an otherwise lost season. Veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, dropping Chicago to 4-8.

Justin Fields hasn’t fared much better this year, but head coach Matt Nagy has noticed the game slowing down for the Ohio State product throughout the season.

“Even going back to the San Fran game [Oct. 31], I really felt like the game, No. 1, was slowing down to him,” Nagy noted.

Justin Fields is back. He'll start for the Bears vs. the Packers. Backup TBD between Dalton and Foles–https://t.co/k6kAISRa5x — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 8, 2021

In 10 games with Chicago, Fields has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns to eight INT’s. The dynamic athlete has also added 311 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.

The Bears take on the rested division rival Green Bay Packers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET.