Justin Fields Shares Honest Admission: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has loved the new coaching staff thus far.

Fields was coached by Matt Nagy and co. for his rookie season, but that staff was dismissed following a tumultuous 2021 campaign which saw the Bears finish with a 6-11 record.

Fields spoke to Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports and confirmed how the culture seems to be a lot better already.

"We’re kinda just trying to re-culture or getting the culture in the building. I don’t think our culture was the best culture last year," Fields said.

That's a pretty big shot at the former coaching staff from Fields.

Bears fans aren't surprised by this statement after seeing how the team performed under Nagy.

Fields will be looking to take a big leap in his second professional season. As a rookie, he showed flashes but finished the season with only 1,870 yards through the air, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

If he can make that leap, the Bears' future will look a lot more promising.