Look: Sideline Photo Of Justin Fields Is Going Viral

It’s been a pretty tough Sunday for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are on the receiving end of a beatdown by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago is trailing Tampa Bay, 38-3, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Fields has played well at times this season, but that’s not the case on Sunday. The rookie quarterback out of Ohio State has five turnovers on the day.

The first-year quarterback has three interceptions and two other turnovers, creating a pretty ugly stat line on Sunday afternoon.

Fields is feeling it on the bench, too. CBS’ cameras captured the rookie quarterback looking pretty dejected on Sunday afternoon.

It took 7 weeks for the Bears to ruin Justin Fields entire career. pic.twitter.com/keJpBYMdlV — Chicago Bears NYC (@BearDownNYC) October 24, 2021

That’s an overreaction, of course, but times are certainly pretty tough for Fields and the Bears right now. There’s still a lot of season – and career – left, though.

Chicago will drop to 3-4 on the season with the loss on Sunday, while Tampa Bay will improve to 6-1 on the year.

The Bears will return to the field next weekend against the 49ers.