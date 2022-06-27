Justin Fields Training Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Whether Justin Fields is ready or not, expectations will be high for him in his second year with the Chicago Bears. But a recent video shows he's putting in the work.

A recent Instagram video shows Fields using the treadmill while he's on his vacation. The video already has over 113,000 views on Twitter alone.

Fields is expected to open the season as the team's starter despite a very rough rookie season. So fans are glad to see that he's doing what he can to prepare himself.

A few took to Twitter and praised him for putting that much energy into running on a treadmill. Some liked that he did so while wearing Jordans.

Though a few fans also took issue with the fact that it's only treadmill training and not significant throwing. They feel that it's a sign of a very slow offseason.

As a rookie in 2022, Justin Fields started 10 games and completed 58.9-percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He was decent as a runner, adding 420 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears will have a new offense in 2022 under new head coach Matt Eberflus. Fields is probably hoping that this offense suits him better than the last one.

Will Justin Fields take a leap forward in 2022 in the Bears' new offensive scheme?