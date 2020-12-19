The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Justin Fields Updates His Injury Status After Big Ten Championship

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields against Northwestern.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is sacked by Cameron Mitchell #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State beat Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a frustrating for the Buckeyes – outside of running back Trey Sermon’s record-setting day, that is. While Sermon rushed for 331 yards on 29 carries, Justin Fields and the passing game struggled.

Fields, a projected top-three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had the worst game of his Buckeyes career. He completed just 12 of 27 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The passing game was missing a key component, as star wide receiver Chris Olave was out. Northwestern’s secondary also played at a really high level. And, unfortunately, it appears that Fields was playing through an injury.

Fields told FOX in his postgame interview that he thinks his right thumb is probably “sprained.” Ohio State’s quarterback said he’ll likely get an X-ray on the hand following the game. Fields did everything he could to stay in the game and get a win, but he did not play well.

Ohio State should be in the College Football Playoff, meaning Fields has a couple of weeks to get healthy for the semifinal on Jan. 1.

The Buckeyes will need Fields and the rest of the passing attack to show up in much bigger fashion on New Year’s Day.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.