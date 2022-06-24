Justin Herbert Has Honest Comment On Potential Contract Extension

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in line for a massive contract extension after the 2022 NFL season.

The former No. 6 overall pick is fresh off an Offensive Rookie of the year season in 2020 and a Pro-Bowl selection in 2021. The 24-year-old QB is widely expected to blow up for an even more impressive performance this coming season.

While he's no doubt in line for a massive payday, Herbert says he isn't worried about that just yet.

"We haven't discussed anything but I've been so fortunate to play for the Chargers," he said in a recent interview with Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. "Whatever happens, happens. I'm just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don't wish it went any other way.

"I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we're doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It's out of my control, but I'll keep playing football."

Herbert is entering the third year of his rookie contract with the Chargers. He's expected to earn $3.026 million this coming season.

The Chargers are set to open up their 2022 season with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 11.