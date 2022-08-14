Justin Herbert Hasn't Taken Preseason Snap: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers had their first preseason game yesterday and star quarterback Justin Herbert didn't play a single snap.

In fact, in his first two NFL seasons, Herbert didn't play a single snap in the preseason either. That trend is apparently going to continue into the long-term future.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made it clear last week that the preseason is about evaluating players and that Herbert doesn't need to be evaluated. As a result, Staley sees no need to play Herbert in exhibition games.

Chargers fans might have felt the same way before this past Friday. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury and is now set to get surgery before the season begins.

As a result, Chargers fans don't want to see Justin Field anywhere near a preseason game anymore:

So far, the strategy has worked out pretty well for both Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert has not missed a single game due to injury and has put up monster numbers, earning him Pro Bowl and Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts.

2022 is expected to be the year that Herbert's strong play gets the Chargers into the playoffs. They went 9-8 last year and only missed it after losing three of their final four games.

But Herbert is a long-term investment that the team is making. They can afford to be patient with him.

Will Justin Herbert ever play in a preseason game? Should he?