Justin Herbert Makes His Opinion On Brandon Staley Clear

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are still hurting right now.

They're two days removed from blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is the third-largest blown lead in NFL playoff history.

It's a loss that puts the future of head coach Brandon Staley into question, especially after the way he coached in the second half. He failed to adjust to what Doug Pederson was doing and it cost the team.

Despite the loss, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is still a believer in Staley.

"We believe in coach Staley and the front office 100 percent. Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley, Herbert said," (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He’s been an incredible leader. He’s got the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine. He’s himself and we believe in him, and he’s been the same person the past two years. It didn’t go our way this year, but we took a big step forward and we believe in this coaching staff, this team, we’ve got the right pieces, we’ve just got to put them together."

Staley has coached the Chargers for two seasons but has yet to win a playoff game.

Right now, the Chargers have not made an announcement about whether Staley is returning next season. If he doesn't, there's a chance they could go after Sean Payton, who currently has a lot of interest from around the league.

We'll have to see what happens in the coming days.