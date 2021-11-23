Justin Herbert Makes His Opinion On Cam Heyward Very Clear

Justin Herbert doubled down on his feelings towards the Steelers‘ Cam Heyward during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Following the game, the Chargers star quarterback said there were no hard feelings. And that’s still the case now.

"Cam Heyward is an incredible player & I don't think anything was intentional.. football is an awfully emotional game & sometimes you get caught up in a pile" ~Justin Herbert#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/CbtdbLIacX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

“Cam Heyward is an incredible player,” Herbert told McAfee. “I don’t think anything was intentional… football is an awfully emotional game and sometimes you get caught up in a pile.”

Heyward’s actions made the rounds on social media after he appeared to punch the QB’s torso after making the tackle and lingering for a while.

#Steelers DL Cam Heyward, who appeared to punch #Chargers QB Justin Herbert late in last night’s game, will have his actions reviewed for a fine, not suspension, source said. Heyward told reporters punching was not his intent and it looked worse than it was. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

Herbert’s interviews are a lot like his play on the field. Often times he looks like a 10-year vet.

Herbert torched Pittsburgh’s defense on Sunday night. The 23-year-old QB tossed the rock all over the field for 382 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 Herbert also added 90 yards with his legs.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Justin Herbert has looked every bit the player pundits thought he could be when he was climbing up draft boards back in 2018.

On the season, Herbert’s mostly picked up right where he left off after his rookie season. Through 10 games, the second-year signal-caller has thrown for 2,927 yards and 22 TD’s to eight picks.

The Chargers QB will look to continue his success against division rival Denver in the 4 PM window on Sunday.