Justin Herbert Reveals His ‘Welcome To The NFL’ Moment

Fresh off his selection as the No. 6 overall pick in 2020, Justin Herbert embarked on his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers last year. And coming into the league as an immediate starter, he was forced to quickly adjust to the speed and talent at the NFL level.

Every young rookie has their “Welcome to the NFL moment” at some point during their first season in the league. On Tuesday, the now-23-year-old Chargers QB revealed his.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports’ PFT Live, Herbert told the story of one of his first practices against three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram.

“I think the speed of the game is so incredibly fast,” Herbert said. “As soon as I got down to Southern California, practicing with those guys, I threw a screen pass to Keenan [Allen], but Melvin Ingram reached up with one hand and picked it off like it was nothing, like he just did it regularly.”

Justin Herbert was a standout player for the Oregon Ducks during his collegiate career. When he got the the NFL, he quickly realized that every player was a star for their respective college programs.

“Ever since then I realized that every guy on the team was THE guy where he was,” Herbert said.

So far in his NFL career, Herbert has certainly risen to the challenge of playing against elite competition.