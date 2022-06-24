Justin Jefferson Has Telling Comment About Vikings' New Coaching Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates following a touchdown catch during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

After two straight Pro Bowl and All-Pro seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has a new coaching staff for the 2022 season. And he likes what he's seeing so far.

Speaking to NFL Network this week, Jefferson said he liked the "offensive style" of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He particularly liked how it's not a run-first offense but does distribute the ball differently.

"Our offensive style, it's not a run-first offense anymore," Jefferson said. "Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I'm so excited in this offense. Us just being in OTAs, learning the plays, going through it with our defense, and stuff.

"We're all excited. We're all happy to have (O'Connell). It's definitely a different vibe, a different connection in the building with him there. We're just excited to start it up, really. We want to see how this season really turns out for us."

In two short seasons, Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the elite NFL wide receivers. He has 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Those 3,016 yards not only lead the NFL over that span, they're the most in NFL history for a player's first two seasons.

Last season Jefferson finished top six in all major receiving categories. He led the NFL with 14.3 yards per touch.

If this new offense can open up even more opportunities for Jefferson to get the ball, he might be nigh unstoppable in 2022.