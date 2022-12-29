Justin Jefferson Makes His Opinion On Kirk Cousins Very Clear

Justin Jefferson is putting up some historic numbers with quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm.

With that in mind, it makes sense why the superstar wide receiver is defending Cousins at every turn.

In response to some criticism for Cousins during a recent episode of First Take on ESPN, Jefferson had this to say about his veteran leader:

"All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!! I understand y’all hate the dad swag but come on his numbers are right with y’all’s MVP candidates," he wrote on Twitter.

Through 15 games this season, Cousins has 4,117 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes, the odds favorite to win this year's MVP trophy, has 4,720 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This past weekend, Jefferson broke Randy Moss's single-season franchise receiving record. He has two more games to tack onto his 1,756 yards.

The Vikings have clinched the NFC North and will finish out the season with games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.