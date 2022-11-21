Justin Jefferson Names 1 Thing He 'Wishes' Vikings Did Vs. Cowboys

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Riding high off a huge overtime win over the Bills, the Vikings got demolished on their trip to Dallas Sunday.

The Cowboys blew Minnesota out 40-3 and the Vikes' high-powered offense was just never able to get anything going against Micah Parsons and crew.

On Monday, Vikings star Justin Jefferson said the team has to find a way to get the ball out of Kirk Cousins' hands quicker after the QB was sacked seven times.

"I wish we had adjusted faster throughout the game," Jefferson admitted.

Jefferson was held to just three catches on five targets for 33 yards in the blowout. To put into perspective just how bad the passing game was for Minnesota, he was just one-yard away from being the team's leading receiver.

Cousins finished the day 10-of-23 for 105 yards and a lost fumble.

It was a far cry from the performances he had over the course of the team's seven-game win streak.