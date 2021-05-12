Justin Jefferson Names Difference Between Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow

Despite sliding back to the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson posted an outstanding rookie season — logging 88 receptions, 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. With this overwhelming success so early in his career, it’s abundantly clear the 21-year-old wideout has a special connection with veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

But, from the looks of things, that connection may run even deeper with his former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Joining The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, Jefferson compared his collegiate and professional signal callers. Whether it was intentional or not, the Pro-Bowl receiver seemed to take a couple shots at his current QB while praising Burrow’s game.

“Kirk and Joe throw similar balls,” Jefferson said. “They’re not the strongest arms, but they’re going to get it to you exactly where you need them to throw it. The thing about Joe that’s a little bit different—I feel like Joe has a little bit more swagger. He has that confidence on the field and he’s not scared to get hit. I feel like as a quarterback, that’s a big trait to have, especially to be as young as he is. He’s a phenomenal quarterback.”

With the kind of numbers they put up together during the Tigers’ historic national championship season in 2019, it’s no surprise Jefferson has only great things to say about his former Heisman Trophy-winning QB. Through his final junior season in Death Valley, the former Tiger logged 111 receptions, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns — finishing second in receiving behind only Ja’Marr Chase, who is now set to join Burrow and the Bengals in 2021.

While these recent comments could be seen as some slight jabs at Cousins, Jefferson was an avid supporter of the 32-year-old QB’s game throughout his rookie season.

“He definitely takes a lot of heat, he takes way more heat than he really deserves,” Jefferson said back in February. “If you look at the numbers, he’s top of the league… He’s the reason why I had 1,400 yards.”

While Cousins isn’t a longterm fix at the QB position in Minnesota, at least he has a strong connection with one of the league’s top young wide receivers.