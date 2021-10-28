Justin Jefferson Reacts To What Ja’Marr Chase Is Doing

The LSU football program has pumped out some pretty incredible rookie wide receivers over the past two years.

Justin Jefferson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. Through his first year in the league, the former Tiger standout logged 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns — breaking the all-time rookie record for receiving yards gained in a season.

Now one year later, all eyes are focused on his former collegiate teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Jefferson said he’s been watching and rooting for Chase as he’s on pace to beat the rookie receiving record set in 2020.

“He’s been doing a great job. He’s killing it, especially having Joe [Burrow], his college quarterback. I’m proud of him and of Joe and I hope he does break it,” the second-year wideout said on Thursday, per Vikings insider Courtney Cronin.

With the numbers he’s put up this season so far, Chase isn’t just threatening Jefferson’s record, he’s setting new ones of his own. Collecting 754 yards on the year, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner is the first rookie to log more than 700 yards through the first seven games of his career in NFL history.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has also added seven receiving touchdowns and leads the league in yards per catch (21.5) — helping turn last year’s struggling Bengals squad into a 5-2 division leader in 2021.

Jefferson has put up decent numbers in Year 2, but not quite what he was able to accomplish in 2020. With a bye week in Week 7, the Vikings’ leading receiver has 41 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns through six games.