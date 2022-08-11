Justin Jefferson Sounds Off On Cooper Kupp: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. But he's got his sights set on the league's leading receiver: Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

In a recent interview with NFL Network, Jefferson was talking about how excited he was to be in head coach Kevin O'Connell's new offense - imported from the Los Angeles Rams. But Jefferson decided to take a slight dig at Kupp in the process.

"Now I see why Coop was wide open so many times... It's so wonderful being in this type of offense," Jefferson said.

This isn't the first time that Jefferson has spoken about the NFL's reigning receiving champion. That's caused some annoyance for other NFL fans even as others brace for what could be a historic season for him:

Justin Jefferson has rapidly risen into the upper echelon of NFL wide receivers. In just two seasons he has 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

When Jefferson is up for a new contract in 2-3 years, he will likely receive one of the biggest contracts for a receiver in NFL history.

To that end, his goal is probably to surpass all of the numbers being put up by Cooper Kupp. We'll see if he can put his money where his mouth is very quickly.

Will Justin Jefferson have better numbers than Kupp this season?