Look: Justin Thomas Posts Message After Playing With Charlie Woods

Saturday afternoon, the golf world got a glimpse of what the future could be like as Charlie Woods, Tiger’s 11-year-old son, held his own on the course at the PNC Championship. Justin Thomas, who played with the Woods duo, took to Instagram after the first round of the event.

Woods and his son played with Thomas and his father, with each team finishing 10-under par in the scramble format. Charlie Woods had a number of dazzling shots that went viral on social media.

Thomas, who has a fun little grudge with the younger Woods, posted a nice message to Instagram in the aftermath.

“Hard to put into words how fun today was. Getting to share the moment alongside my childhood idol and Charlie is a memory my dad and I will have the rest of our lives. Can’t wait to have a ball with my pops again tomorrow!!!”

During the event, Charlie went as far as to taunt Thomas with a note after he landed in the bunker. Check it out:

Youngest competitor in the field. Biggest trash-talker. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hjH0wtHUaB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

The second and final round of the event will be played Sunday. Heading into day two, “Team Kuchar” – Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron – have the lead at 14-under par.

It’s unlikely that the Woods team winds up winning the event, but it’s still pretty cool to see that Charlie is this competitive as such a young age.