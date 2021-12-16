Justin Thomas’ Dad Reveals How Tiger Woods Is Looking

As close friends and neighbors in South Florida, Tiger and Charlie Woods will be paired up with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, for the opening round of this weekend’s PNC Championship.

This will be Tiger’s first time playing competitive golf since he and his 12-year-old son played in the same tournament a year ago. It will also be one of his first public appearances since sustaining major injuries in a car crash on Feb. 23.

Golf fans everywhere are thrilled to see Tiger take the course again. And on Thursday, Mike Thomas added some fuel to that fire.

“It’s crazy how good he’s hitting it and how far he’s hitting for what he’s been through,” the elder Thomas said at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, per ESPN. “We all know him well enough to know that he’s never going to admit to being close to where he’d like to be,” he added. “More importantly, where he would normally be compared to now. More importantly is his shot, whatever he has right now. .. he’s still got some speed. He’s got some length. Hits a lot of really, really flush shots. I mean, I was surprised.”

Justin Thomas, who’s frequently spent time with Woods during his recovery, also weighed in on his friend and colleague’s return.

“My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house and getting to see a lot of familiar faces,” J.T. said. “… And know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him. So I know he’s excited for that part.”

Though the father-child portion of the tournament will begin on Saturday, Tiger will tee off at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow for the pro-am with Matt Kuchar.