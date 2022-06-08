Justin Thomas Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf News: Fans React

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Thomas of team United States celebrates on the ninth green during Friday Afternoon Fourball Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas has no interest in playing in the LIV Golf Series.

Numerous professional golfers have joined that new league, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, and now Bryson DeChambeau.

Thomas doesn't think badly of any of these players, but he knows that he wants to stay on the PGA Tour.

"Selfishly, I know the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world," Thomas said. "The decision is theirs. It is what it is but I wish that it wouldn't be taking away from the great storylines and things that are going on on a tour that's been around for a very long time and is in one of the best places it's ever been."

Golf fans loved Thomas' answer.

Thomas is set to play in the Canadian Open, which starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday.

After that, he'll play in the U.S. Open next week, where he'll try to win his second-straight major. Thomas won the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris.