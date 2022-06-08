Justin Thomas Has Honest Reaction To PGA Tour Golfers Leaving For New Tour

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States reacts on the 17th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Fresh off his win at the PGA Championship last month, Justin Thomas is having arguably the best year of any PGA Tour golfer other than Scottie Scheffler. So what does he think about the other PGA Tour stars bolting for the new tour led by LIV Golf?

Speaking to the media this week, Thomas said that while he respected the decisions of those who chose to join the LIV, it's not one he would make. He wished that they hadn't joined the LIV, but had no objection to them doing so.

"Selfishly, I think - I know - that the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world," Thomas said. "The decision is theirs and it is what it is."

Thomas finished by lamenting that their departure takes away from some of the major storylines for upcoming PGA Tour matches. He's "bummed" that those golfers won't be a part of it.

The LIV Golf tour landed a few very big golfers this week, bringing in 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler into the fold.

Those three golf stars will join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and others on the Saudi-backed golf tour in the weeks to come.

The inaugural event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be the London Tournament at the famed Centurion Club this week.

Will any other big name golfers join the LIV Golf tour?