Justin Thomas' Reaction To His Name Being Mispronounced Going Viral

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Justin Thomas just teed off in his third round at the 2022 U.S. Open.

As the two-time major champion stepped up to the first tee, the announcer at The Country Club called out his name.

Well, a variation of his name.

The first-tee announcer introduced him as "Justin Thompson."

Thomas' face after he heard the incorrect name was priceless. Take a look here:

Given Thomas' notoriety in the world of golf, this was no doubt an incidental slip up for the first-tee announcer. Just last month, the 29-year-old golfer found himself at the forefront of the golf world with a win at the PGA Championship.

Thomas opened this week's major with a 1-under 69. Round 2 saw him notch a 2-over 72.

Thomas began his third-round Saturday in a tie for 33rd at 1-over par. Six strokes behind the tournament leaders, he'll look to make up some ground before tomorrow's final-round Sunday.