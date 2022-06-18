Justin Thomas' Reaction To His Name Being Mispronounced Going Viral
Justin Thomas just teed off in his third round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
As the two-time major champion stepped up to the first tee, the announcer at The Country Club called out his name.
Well, a variation of his name.
The first-tee announcer introduced him as "Justin Thompson."
Thomas' face after he heard the incorrect name was priceless. Take a look here:
Given Thomas' notoriety in the world of golf, this was no doubt an incidental slip up for the first-tee announcer. Just last month, the 29-year-old golfer found himself at the forefront of the golf world with a win at the PGA Championship.
Thomas opened this week's major with a 1-under 69. Round 2 saw him notch a 2-over 72.
Thomas began his third-round Saturday in a tie for 33rd at 1-over par. Six strokes behind the tournament leaders, he'll look to make up some ground before tomorrow's final-round Sunday.