Justin Thomas’ Reaction To Huge Putt Is Going Viral

Something about the Ryder Cup brings out a level of passion and excitement rarely displayed by the world’s best golfers.

During Friday’s opening day of the event, American golfer Justin Thomas had that passion on full display.

Down three holes to the European pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Thomas lined up for a long birdie putt on the ninth green. After knocking it in to win the hole and cut the lead to two, the 28-year-old went absolutely ballistic — letting out a huge scream and pumping up the pro-American crowd at Whistling Straights.

On the broadcast, you could clearly read his lips as he yelled, “I can’t f——- hear you!”

Nothing like a birdie to fire up the fans #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/UufxyKbXm6 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

Thomas struggled earlier this morning in foursome play with his partner Jordan Spieth, finishing as the only American team to lose their match against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. With his putter failing him on multiple occasions earlier today, this putt must’ve felt good for the second-time Ryder Cup player.

Once again, Thomas’ team is the only American pairing to trail in fourball play this afternoon — but this big-time putt helped bring him and Patrick Cantlay within striking distance.

In addition to Thomas and Cantlay’s two-hole deficit, the Americans currently hold two leads and one tie in fourball action.