Justin Thomas Reacts To LIV Golfer's Ridiculous Comment

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Justin Thomas didn't hold back when discussing Talor Gooch's comment about the Ryder Cup.

Gooch just finished up a LIV event in Portland and spoke afterward about how great the crowd was. He even said that it probably wasn't that much different than the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup that takes place on the PGA Tour.

Thomas didn't appreciate that comment, especially since he's played at the Ryder Cup and Gooch has not.

"Yeah, you can't compare those," Thomas said. "There's no event on Tour that's like the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup until you stand on the first tee in France and there are 10,000 people there and I feel like I wouldn't even be able to get a golf ball on a tee (since) I'm so nervous and my hands are shaking so bad. Yeah, I probably wouldn't comment on saying that one is like the other because it's not."

Those are definitely some fighting words for Thomas and he does have a point, considering how prestigious both events are.

The Presidents Cup is set to take place in mid-September, while the Ryder Cup will take place again next year.