Justin Thomas Reacts To PGA Tour's Decision On Golfers Who Left For LIV

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States celebrates on the 16th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is a fan of what the PGA Tour decided to do about his fellow golfers who left for LIV.

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that it would be suspending all of the players who decided to take part in the first LIV Tournament this weekend in London.

"I'm pleased and I think that anyone who's shocked clearly hasn't been listening to the message that Jay and everybody's been putting out," Thomas said on Thursday afternoon. "They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not. I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we're going and those guys just aren't gonna be a part of it."

This is the second time this week that Thomas has spoken in favor of the PGA Tour.

He called it "the best place to play in the world" on Wednesday.

Thomas is playing in the Canadian Open this weekend and is then set to play in the U.S. Open next week where he'll try to win his second-straight major.