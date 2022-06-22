Justin Thomas Responds To "Rumors" After Withdrawing From Travelers Championship
Justin Thomas won't be playing in the Travelers Championship this week.
Thomas confirmed the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday morning.
"Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp," Thomas tweeted.
This event is the first tournament since the U.S. Open took place late last week and into the weekend.
Thomas will use this time to rest since the Open Championship is only a few weeks away. He'll want to be refreshed and healthy for the fourth and final major of the year.
The Travelers Championship will take place from Jun. 23-26 from Cromwell, Connecticut. It'll be televised by CBS and the Golf Channel.