Ever since Tiger Woods suffered major lower-leg injuries in a February car crash that left him hospitalized for weeks, the legendary golfer hasn’t provided any updates on when he may be able to return to the tour.

But in a recent podcast interview, Justin Thomas, a close friend of Woods’, explained when/if he thinks Tiger will take the course again.

Thomas, a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour, said he’s tried to visit Woods at least a couple times a week at his South Florida home — giving him an inside perspective on the matter.

Thomas feels Woods will only return if feels he can play at a high level.

“I don’t know. I mean, I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said on the No Laying Up podcast. “I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s played at home and he’s shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like ‘OK, I’m gonna give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him.”

Woods returned to claim a 2019 Masters victory after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2017. Thomas gave this comeback as an example of the 15-time major champion’s resiliency.

“He knows that there’s a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he’s going to want to at least try to give something again.

“Obviously I hope he does. But at the same time, as I said after the accident, as long as he can be a dad and be normal with that again, that’s the No. 1 priority, and the rest of this is a bonus.”