Justin Thomas Reveals Expectation For Tiger Woods At The PGA Championship

We're eight days away from the PGA Championship, but Tiger Woods' presence at the second major still seems up in the air. But Justin Thomas may have an idea of where Tiger is leaning.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Thomas was asked whether Tiger will be in the PGA Championship field. Thomas responded that he thinks it's "pretty clear" that Woods will be at Short Hills next week. But he's less sure if Woods will compete.

"I've learned with him that you have to expect the unexpected. I think it's pretty clear with him that he'll be there in some way, shape or form. In terms of if he'll play, he'll be the one to determine that. But I think we all know better than to doubt someone like him," Thomas said.

Woods is currently listed in the field of golfers set to compete in the PGA Championship. But Woods has yet to announce whether he'll be there.

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times, with his last win at the event coming in 2007. He finished second at the PGA Championship in 2018, which preceded his historic win at the Masters the following year.

Tiger would miss the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship but finished tied for 37th in 2020. He missed the 2021 tournament due to the car crash that sidelined him for the entire season.

The 15-time major winner shocked the world by making the cut at Masters just one month ago. If he can put up another strong showing at Short Hills, it will further cement the fact that he's returned.

Will Tiger Woods compete in the PGA Championship next week?