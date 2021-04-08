Justin Thomas Shares Blunt Advice From Tiger Woods

The 2021 Masters is underway and Justin Thomas is expected to be among the favorites to win it all.

Thomas, 27, won the 2017 PGA Championship, but he’s yet to win another major. Perhaps that will change this weekend, as the Kentucky native is among the frontrunners at Augusta National in Georgia.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer will not have to compete against Tiger Woods, as the 15-time major champion continues to recover from his serious car accident. Woods was in a serious one-car accident in late February that required multiple surgeries. It’s unlikely that we will see Woods back on the golf course anytime soon.

Woods has stayed in touch with several players on the PGA Tour, though, including Thomas. In a pre-Masters interview with ESPN, Thomas revealed the blunt advice he received from Woods when it comes to golf.

“When things are going well, you need to go figure it out. No offense to your dad, no offense to your caddie, you need to go out by yourself,” Woods told Thomas. “You’re a grown man, figure it out.”

As Justin Thomas was trying to find his way through a difficult few months, Tiger Woods gave him some simple advice that went a long way. An excerpt from our feature on JT, who tees off today at 1:48 pm EST: pic.twitter.com/wXOdAbs3IL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 8, 2021

Thomas is set to tee off in the first round of The Masters at 1:48 p.m. E.T.

Full tee times can be seen here.