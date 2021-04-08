The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Justin Thomas Shares Blunt Advice From Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods smiles at the Northern Trust.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during the first round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 08, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2021 Masters is underway and Justin Thomas is expected to be among the favorites to win it all.

Thomas, 27, won the 2017 PGA Championship, but he’s yet to win another major. Perhaps that will change this weekend, as the Kentucky native is among the frontrunners at Augusta National in Georgia.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer will not have to compete against Tiger Woods, as the 15-time major champion continues to recover from his serious car accident. Woods was in a serious one-car accident in late February that required multiple surgeries. It’s unlikely that we will see Woods back on the golf course anytime soon.

Woods has stayed in touch with several players on the PGA Tour, though, including Thomas. In a pre-Masters interview with ESPN, Thomas revealed the blunt advice he received from Woods when it comes to golf.

“When things are going well, you need to go figure it out. No offense to your dad, no offense to your caddie, you need to go out by yourself,” Woods told Thomas. “You’re a grown man, figure it out.”

Thomas is set to tee off in the first round of The Masters at 1:48 p.m. E.T.

Full tee times can be seen here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.