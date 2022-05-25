Justin Thomas Uses 1 Word To Describe PGA Championship Comeback

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States celebrates on the 16th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The golf world was stunned over this past weekend at how Justin Thomas was able to win the PGA Championship.

Thomas looked to be out of it heading into the final round on Sunday but thanks to a late charge and a collapse by Mito Pereira, he was able to win the major in a three-hole playoff.

He called the comeback "unfathomable" after he won the event.

"I was eight (shots) back with 10 to go. That's unfathomable," Thomas said.

Thomas was able to win the playoff over WIll Zalatoris, who was also able to pass Pereira.

This is Thomas' second major win. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 before willing his way to this victory.

Thomas will now have his eyes set on winning the U.S. Open, which is Golf's next major tournament. It will take place from June 16-19 up in Massachusetts.