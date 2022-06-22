Justin Thomas Withdraws From Significant Tournament: Fans React

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Given the recent events in the golf world, the rumor mill was quick to churn when PGA Tour Communications shared the announcement of Justin Thomas' withdrawal from the Travelers Championship Wednesday.

But the two-time major winner was quick to nip that speculation in the bud. Letting fans know that his absence is only due to nursing a back injury.

"Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week," Thomas said via Twitter. "Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events [the] Travelers Championship!"

Fans reacted to Justin Thomas' statement shortly after.

"If people actually thought he was leaving..." tweeted one writer.

"After Brooks I believe NOTHING these guys say," laughed another user.

"LIVikely story …" said The Athletic's Brendan Quinn. "(This is a joke, @golfnut3736384748373)."

"Unfortunate that Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Brooks Koepka all WD from Hartford this week," commented Ben Volin.

"How times change," replied sports reporter Carl Markham. "Not so long ago every withdrawal prompted a Covid question. Now it's an inevitable LIV question."

Thomas spoke on LIV at the U.S. Open just a week ago.

"You can't go anywhere without somebody bringing it up. It's sad," he said. "... Selfishly, I don't want anyone to leave. All I can do is plead my case. But everybody out here is a grownup, they can make their own decisions."