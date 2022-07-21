Justin Tucker Ranked No. 1 Kicker: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, EA Sports released its full ratings for the 2023 edition of its storied "Madden" video game franchise.

Of all the kickers in the game, longtime Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker sits atop the rankings with a 90 overall rating.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Tucker being named No. 1.

"Justin 'goat' tucker not being 99 is a crime against humanity," one fan wrote.

"Tucker not being at least a 97 is disrespectful," another added.

"How is tucker a 99 power 99 accuracy but not a 99 overall kicker lol," another asked.

At 32 years old, Tucker continued his dominance as one of the NFL's elite kickers in 2021. Through 17 games, the four-time All-Pro kicker led the league in field goal percentage with a make rate of 94.6%. His 35 field goal makes included a record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

In addition to his near-perfect field goal percentage, Tucker also went 32/32 on extra points.

Tucker is heading into his 11th NFL season with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.