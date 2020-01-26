The Spun

Justin Verlander Called Out For Comment At Baseball Awards Ceremony

Kate Upton celebrates the Astros' win over the Rays in the Divisional Round.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and his wife model Kate Upton celebrate after winning Game 5 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Houston advances with a 6-1 win. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander was in attendance at the Baseball Writers Association of America banquet on Saturday night. The Houston Astros ace was there to accept the 2019 Cy Young Award.

The 2017 World Series champion made a comment during his acceptance speech that seemed to irk those in attendance, including a former New York Yankees star.

Verlander reportedly mentioned the “technological and analytical advancements” within the Astros organization. Houston, of course, had to fire both its GM and its manager as a result of the sign stealing scandal.

Not everyone in the room seemed to be OK with Verlander’s comment.

Some did reportedly laugh at it, though:

Joking around or not, it’s clear that many within baseball are not at all ready to let this Astros scandal go away.

The 2020 regular season is going to be a fascinating one.


