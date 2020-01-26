Justin Verlander Called Out For Comment At Baseball Awards Ceremony

Justin Verlander was in attendance at the Baseball Writers Association of America banquet on Saturday night. The Houston Astros ace was there to accept the 2019 Cy Young Award.

The 2017 World Series champion made a comment during his acceptance speech that seemed to irk those in attendance, including a former New York Yankees star.

Verlander reportedly mentioned the “technological and analytical advancements” within the Astros organization. Houston, of course, had to fire both its GM and its manager as a result of the sign stealing scandal.

Not everyone in the room seemed to be OK with Verlander’s comment.

Verlander just joked that "everyone knows the Astros are technologically analytically advanced." CC, 5 feet away, looks freakin' pissed. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) January 26, 2020

At NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” as a way to praise the organization. But that phrase caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited until noise subsided before resuming — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 26, 2020

Some did reportedly laugh at it, though:

Justin Verlander notes that the Astros are very analytically and technologically advanced….followed by a lot of laughter. — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) January 26, 2020

Joking around or not, it’s clear that many within baseball are not at all ready to let this Astros scandal go away.

The 2020 regular season is going to be a fascinating one.